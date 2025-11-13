The White House clears doubts about the president's health: Trump is in "exceptional health"

Published by Sabrina Martin 12 de noviembre, 2025

The White House reaffirmed on Wednesday that Donald Trump's physical condition is ‘exceptional,’ following his most recent medical tests.

During a press conference, press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that the MRI the president underwent in October, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, was part of his routine medical checkup. He added that the results were evaluated by specialists at the center and that they all agreed that the president is in optimal condition.

"The full results were reviewed by attending radiologists and consultants, and all agreed that President Trump remains in exceptional physical health," said Leavitt.

A checkup within the usual medical program

The visit to Walter Reed was part of a routine monitoring plan that included imaging studies, laboratory analysis, and preventive evaluations, according to the report released by presidential physician Captain Sean P. Barbabella. In his summary, Barbabella noted that Trump maintains good cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance.

This examination was the second that the president performed in 2025, after a first review in April, in which the same doctor had already reported that the president presented excellent health.