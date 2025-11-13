Voz media US Voz.us
The White House clears doubts about the president's health: Trump is in "exceptional health"

Karoline Leavitt explained that the October medical checkup was part of a routine checkup and ruled out any health problems.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Sabrina Martin
Published by
Sabrina Martin

The White House reaffirmed on Wednesday that Donald Trump's physical condition is ‘exceptional,’ following his most recent medical tests.

During a press conference, press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that the MRI the president underwent in October, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, was part of his routine medical checkup. He added that the results were evaluated by specialists at the center and that they all agreed that the president is in optimal condition.

"The full results were reviewed by attending radiologists and consultants, and all agreed that President Trump remains in exceptional physical health," said Leavitt.

A checkup within the usual medical program

The visit to Walter Reed was part of a routine monitoring plan that included imaging studies, laboratory analysis, and preventive evaluations, according to the report released by presidential physician Captain Sean P. Barbabella. In his summary, Barbabella noted that Trump maintains good cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance.

This examination was the second that the president performed in 2025, after a first review in April, in which the same doctor had already reported that the president presented excellent health.

The White House rejects the speculation about his health.

Leavitt's statements respond to the conjectures that arose in the middle of the year, when Trump was seen with swelling in his legs and bruises on his hands during public appearances. At the time, Leavitt explained that the swelling corresponded to a mild condition common in people over 70, while the bruises were the result of frequent handshakes and aspirin use.
The government has insisted that there is no cause for concern and that the most recent medical results confirm that the president maintains stable and outstanding health.

