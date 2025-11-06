Trump celebrates anniversary of his presidential election: 'America’s back'

Published by Santiago Ospital 6 de noviembre, 2025

Donald Trump celebrated his one-year anniversary since the election that reopened the doors to the White House for him, "one of the Greatest Presidential Victories in History."

After assuring in a post that it was "such an honor to represent our country," he said that after a year in office the economy is "BOOMING." "Costs are coming way down," he maintained and noted that his "goal" is "affordability."

Trump accompanied that message on his Truth Social profile with several election videos:

In a series of several videos speaking in front of a lectern bearing the presidential seal, the Republican highlighted winning "all seven swing states" as well as the popular vote. "All 50 states swifted towards the Republican Party," he assured, "first time that's ever happened." He also imagined what would have happened if he lost:

"Another 20 million illegal would have crossed our borders over the past year, it would have been a disaster, your energy prices would be through the roof, inflation would be at 9, 10, 12, 15, 20%, who knows," he listed among others. "Thankfully we won."

"It's really hard to believe but just think of it - one year ago we were still in the middle of a presidential campaign, can you believe that?" the president maintained in another video. "It seems like ten years have passed since that time since we've done so much, we have really done a lot."

"America's back, America's respected perhaps like never before. Our economy's roaring, our border is secure and our country is poised for greatness," he also said. "We are doing better than anyone ever thought possible and no president has ever come even close to doing what we've done in nine months."

Trump also echoed his presidential election victory at the American Business Forum in Miami, linking it to the election day this week in which Democrats were mostly victorious:

"On November 5th 2025 the American People reclaimed our Government, we restored our sovereignty... We lost a little of sovereignty last night in New York but we'll take care of it, don't worry."

"Promise made, promise kept"

The White House joined in the celebrations, as did the president both recalling the victory and focusing on actions taken since then.

"Happy anniversary to the Left's meltdown," they posted from the official account, "We're still CELEBRATING."

They also posted a list of "promises made, promises kept" in the ten months of the Trump Administration, including pledges to close the border, to carry out the "largest deportation operation in history," as well as reduce inflation, cut taxes and restore "peace through strength."

The entire cabinet joined the celebratory campaign, with the message "one year ago today." "One year ago today, the American people voted to take back their health," Health Secretary Kennedy Jr. wrote, asserting that during this time his as secretary they have been "delivering historic MAHA WINS."

For her part, Education Secretary Linda McMahon asserted that "one year ago," "the American people resoundingly chose to restore American greatness." "That starts with returning education to the states to empower students, teachers, and families — not DC bureaucrats."

"This past year, we’ve fought shoulder to shoulder for the people who feed, build, and sustain this nation," Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins posted, while her Energy peer Chris Wright argued that since then the "American spirit" had been "revived," and "energy dominance" was "indisputable."

"One year ago, @POTUS was charged with restoring our country's greatness," Secretary of State Marco Rubio maintained. "Since entering office, he's brokered eight peace deals and championed our America First values globally."

"Because of his leadership, we're no longer a laughingstock — we're the hottest country in the world," he added.

Bessent brings up the economic results

One of those who spoke at length was the Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent.

The secretary asserted that from the very day of the presidential inauguration, "market pundits and so-called “experts” have continually attempted to undermine the Administration through negative rhetoric and fearmongering, pushing narratives like 'Sell America.'"

"And since that day, they have been dead wrong," he countered.

"Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, tariff revenue, and lower inflation, the S&P 500 sits near all-time highs," he argued, adding that "the U.S. Treasury market’s total returns year to date are 6% (its best year since 2020 and the best of all developed bond markets this year)."

He also compared U.S. performance to that of other countries:

"The U.S. 10-year term premium is basically unchanged while term premiums in other bond markets are rising. Lower Treasury borrowing costs mean lower corporate borrowing costs, lower mortgage rates, and lower car payments for Americans. The U.S. Treasury market is the world’s deepest and most liquid market, and it shows."