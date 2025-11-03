Judge extends ban on National Guard deployments in Portland

Two members of the National Guard walk near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. AFP.

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de noviembre, 2025

A federal judge extended an order barring President Donald Trump from deploying National Guard troops to Portland, Ore., until Nov. 7. The decision was made pending a final ruling.

The Republican leader has sent the National Guard to three Democratic-governed cities this year: Los Angeles; Washington, D.C., and Memphis, Tenn. However, his attempts to deploy soldiers to Portland and Chicago have been obstructed by the courts.

Trump wants to send forces to Portland to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the main instrument of his policy of mass deportations of illegal immigrants, from threats to law enforcement.

In a 16-page decision issued Sunday night and accessed by AFP, Judge Karin Immergut said she found "no credible evidence" that the protests in front of the ICE building "had become uncontrollable." She further emphasized that they "probably did not constitute a threat of rebellion."