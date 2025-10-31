The Senate overturned a Biden-era regulation restricting resource development in Alaska

Published by Joaquín Núñez 30 de octubre, 2025

The Senate overturned a regulation implemented by Joe Biden that restricted drilling in the Arctic. The vote ended 52 for and 45 against, with John Fetterman as the lone Democrat to vote along with Senate Republicans. Before reaching President Donald Trump's desk, the measure must pass the House of Representatives.

If passed, the resolution would allow for the development of fossil fuels in the Alaska National Petroleum Reserve. The Republican initiative aligns with the White House's stance on energy issues, promoting greater openness to resource development on federal lands.

Specifically, it seeks to significantly increase the largest number of acres (approximately 13,000) for oil, gas or mineral leasing.

In 2022, President Biden enacted the Integrated Activities Plan (IAP), which closed nearly half of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska to oil and gas development, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration in 2020.

In addition, existing leases were blocked and canceled in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) and the Ambler Road project (Ambler Road), which would provide access to critical minerals in remote areas, had been halted.

Thanks to the Congressional Review Act, which allows the Senate to overturn recently implemented regulations by a simple majority, Republicans did not need to reach the 60 votes needed in the Senate.

"The Biden administration's 2022 NPR-A Integrated Activity Plan was one of the most blatant examples of federal overreach we've seen in Alaska in decades. This plan effectively locked up about half of the National Petroleum Reserve—an area Congress explicitly set aside for energy production, ignored Alaska Native voices, violated clear congressional intent, and undermined our state's ability to responsibly develop the resources that support our communities and strengthen our nation," Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AL), co-author of the resolution, said.

"The passage of this disapproval resolution will help us restore balanced management in the NPR-A, allowing responsible development to occur as we protect sensitive areas and provide for subsistence rights. I credit Senator Sullivan for leading this effort and hope the House will return to session very soon to take up this measure," his colleague Lisa Murkowski (R-AL) added.