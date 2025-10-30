Senate votes in favor of ending Trump's global tariffs

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de octubre, 2025

The Senate voted Thursday to end Donald Trump’s global tariffs. Four Republican senators voted with Democrats to pass the resolution that would end the tariffs.

The vote was 51 to 47. Republican senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul of Kentucky, along with Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, supported the resolution, according to a report from CBS.

However, the House is unlikely to bring the proposal to a vote. On Thursday, the Senate also gave the green light to a bill repealing an oil regulation put in place during the Biden administration.

The move came a day after the Senate voted to end tariffs that President Donald Trump imposed on Canada earlier this year.

The Senate decision also comes on the same day that Donald Trump and Xi Jinping expressed satisfaction with the results achieved at the meeting between the leaders of the two world powers in South Korea.

Trump noted that he promised to halve the 20% tariffs linked to fentanyl flooding into the U.S. from China in exchange for Beijing suspending its restrictions on rare earths and buying more agricultural products.

The meeting, which lasted about two hours, allowed the presidents of the U.S. and China to bring closer together positions in the trade war that pits the two countries against each other and to pledge to work together to seek a solution to the war conflict between Ukraine and Russia.