Kristi Noem: DHS has detained 480,000 illegal aliens, 70% on criminal charges

Published by Santiago Ospital 21 de octubre, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed that her department arrested 480,000 illegal immigrants in the nine months since Donald Trump took office in January.

"70 percent of those individuals have criminal charges against them or have been convicted of those criminal charges," she claimed during a press conference in Sarasota, Florida, on Monday.

Noem lashed out at the media, claiming that, “many times, they distort the truth, not presenting the real facts to the American people.” She emphasized that her team was focusing on “the worst of the worst,” in contrast to reports suggesting that border agents are detaining immigrants—or even U.S. citizens—at will.

The former South Dakota governor cited examples of arrestees in Sarasota, including Erick Carlos Artiles Ramos, a Cuban undocumented immigrant convicted of murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery, according to official data. "Because of the work of this office, he’s off the streets," Noem said.

Or that of Oscar Alfredo Retana Marroquín, an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador convicted of sexual assault of a minor and drunk driving; and Arturo Sanchez Morales, a Mexican national convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, incest with a minor, and drunk driving. According to the secretary, both had previously re-entered the United States after being deported.

Against "the left's anti-cop rhetoric"



After praising the work of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents, Noem claimed that the "the left's anti-cop rhetoric" has led to a 1,000% increase in attacks on federal uniformed personnel.

"We have to stop the rhetoric that is allowing individuals the cover that they want to perpetuate violence against those who enforce our laws," she said, recalling the shooting at an ICE facility that left two dead. "The target had ‘anti-ICE’ written on the ammunition and on his bullet cases," she added.

"Criminals are now even placing bounties on our law enforcement officers," she said, adding that two individuals who have since been arrested had offered a reward for Gregory K. Bovino, head of the Border Patrol.

Just a week ago, the DHS claimed to have "credible intelligence" that Mexican cartels were offering up to $50.000 for the heads of senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in cities such as Chicago and Portland. They were also reportedly offering $2,000 for personal information on agents, and $5,000 to $10,000 for kidnappings or assaults.

"78% want criminal aliens brought to justice"



Secretary Noem also stated that “recent polls” show 54% of Americans support deporting undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes.

“But,” she added, “78% of Americans want criminal aliens brought to justice.” “That’s because the American people understand the benefits of restoring law and order,” she said.

Although she did not specify the polls, the first data appears to come from a New York Times/Siena poll conducted in late September, and the second from a Harvard/Harris poll conducted in early October.