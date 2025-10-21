Appeals court clears Trump to deploy National Guard to Oregon

Published by Sabrina Martin 20 de octubre, 2025

A federal appeals court gave President Donald Trump the green light to temporarily deploy troops from the National Guard in Oregon, in a ruling that marks a key victory for the White House and its law-and-order stance against Democratic state administrations.

The ruling, issued by the Ninth Circuit in a 2-1 decision, stays a lower court's previous order that had blocked the federalization of 200 Oregon National Guard members. The move allows the Executive branch to assume operational control of the troops while litigation over the legality of the deployment continues.

The court challenged the previous ruling

The appeals panel argued that District Judge Karin Immergut - who initially halted the presidential order - improperly substituted her own judgment for that of the president on a question involving law enforcement and national security.

The justices also suggested that the Executive branch may have publicly undisclosed grounds to justify the measure, beyond the reported riots in Portland.

Context of the dispute The legal dispute arose following President Trump's decision to assume control of the Oregon National Guard through a memo issued by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on September 28.

Trump had promised to bolster the city's security and protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices, which he described as "under siege." Local authorities sued to prevent the federal government from taking control of state forces, claiming a violation of the constitutional principle of state autonomy.





Debate over presidential authority

During the hearing, the appellate judges showed skepticism about the role of the courts to second-guess presidential security decisions. Judge Ryan Murphy, a Trump appointee, argued that sending troops constitutes an internal executive prerogative and that the courts should not intervene in their reasoning.

However, Judge Susan Graber, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, expressed her dissent, arguing that the deployment lacks factual or legal justification. In her view, the recent demonstrations in Portland were "small and non-disruptive" and did not jeopardize the ability of federal agencies to operate.

Graber warned that the ruling "erodes core constitutional principles," such as states' control over their militias and citizens' right to free assembly and protest.