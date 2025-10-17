Democrats heat up 'No Kings' protests against Trump

Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de octubre, 2025

Democratic leaders and progressive organizations are actively encouraging "No Kings" protests this Saturday against President Trump and his administration across the country.

This movement was behind the massive demonstrations that took place in June in response to what the promoters, who belonging to the radical left, consider an authoritarian drift of the president's policies.

This organization considers that Trump is "silencing voters, and handing billionaires giveaways while families struggle. This isn’t just politics. It’s democracy versus dictatorship. And together, we’re choosing democracy," says the organization's website.

Democrats stoke their supporters

On X, California Governor Gavin Newsom urged the nation to use this weekend's No Kings protests as a "declaration of independence against the tyranny and lawlessness" currently ruling the country.

"THERE ARE NO KINGS IN THE UNITED STATES," he indicated.

Hillary Clinton also invited her supporters to join Saturday's protests to "push back on Trump's power grabs and make it clear—we don't do monarchs here."

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer indicated on X that people attending No Kings marches should not "let Donald Trump or Republicans intimidate you into silence."

"Be proud that you are standing up for our democracy," he added.

Likewise, independent Sen. Bernie Sanders also joined the chorus of Democratic voices calling for people to come out and protest in the streets.

"It’s a rally of millions of people who believe in American freedom and are not going to allow you and President Trump to turn us into an authoritarian country," the progressive senator wrote on X.

Republicans claim the protest is the "hate America rally"

Some Republicans have branded this protest as un-American. Recently, House Speaker, Mike Johnson, called it the "hate America rally" that would attract "the pro-Hamas wing" and "the antifa people."

"They’re all coming out," Johnson said last week in an interview on Fox News. "Some of the House Democrats are selling t-shirts for the event. And it’s being told to us that they won’t be able to reopen the government until after that rally because they can’t face their rabid base."

Participating progressive organizations

More than 200 organizations have signed up as partners for the event that will take place on Oct. 18. Indivisible is one of the main organizers. Other progressive organizations participating include Build Resistance, Common Defense, Feminist Majority, Free DC, Federal Unionist Network, Hollywood Democrats, Organization for Black Struggle, Pride at Work and others.