Trump unveils 'Lady Liberty' during dinner with mega-donors at White House

President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a new architectural proposal — a massive “Trump Arch” — to a group of major donors during a lavish White House dinner held in recognition of their support for the $200 million ballroom project.

The proposed structure, designed to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026, reflects Trump's personal vision and classical aesthetic. It draws inspiration from the Arc de Triomphe in Paris and at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

Lady Liberty, a symbol of freedom and triumph

Above the arch will stand a golden, winged female figure that Trump has dubbed "Lady Liberty." While not a replica of the Statue of Liberty, it is meant to serve as a patriotic symbol of freedom and triumph.

"That's Lady Liberty. Did you ever hear of Lady Liberty?" the president asked attendees.

Efficiency in construction

During the dinner, President Trump also touted his efficiency in construction, saying, "I'm very good at building things on time,on budget I can tell you that. It's not like at the Federal Reserve, where they go to $4 billion or something like that to paint some walls. It's the craziest thing I've ever seen ... the same guy who keeps interest rates too high."

Different designs of the monument

On display at the dinner were miniature models of the proposed monument, which Trump hopes to build in the rotunda near the Arlington Memorial Bridge, directly across from the Lincoln Memorial.

"The sizes would be very different. So this would be a little small, medium, and I happen to think the large works better,” the Republican leader said, referring to the various arch designs that had been presented to him.

The monument will be "fantastic"

The president said that “every time” people cross the bridge over the Potomac toward the rotunda"they literally say, 'Something should be here!'."

The arch, which reportedly will be a little taller than the iconic Lincoln Memorial, "is going to be really beautiful," the president said. "I think it's going to be fantastic."