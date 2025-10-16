'I follow country, then party': Fetterman criticizes Democrats for government shutdown

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 16 de octubre, 2025

Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman on Wednesday criticized lawmakers in his own party over the government shutdown, arguing that all discussions revolving around health care subsidies can easily take place once the government is properly funded. During a public forum broadcast by NewsNation at the Kennedy Center, Fetterman asserted that many politicians should always put the interests of the nation before those pertaining to their party. "I follow country, then party," the senator said.

"I would love to have a conversation on health care subsidies. But the shutdown is wrong for the country … . I can’t vote for shutting the government down," added Fetterman, who commented that many of his constituents had expressed annoyance to him that Senate Democrats have not yet been able to reach an agreement with Republicans to reopen the government. Likewise, the Democratic senator detailed that such constituents also had as one of their main complaints the situation of the war between the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and the State of Israel, but suggested that these would have been reduced since the recent ceasefire materialized after the agreements reached with President Donald Trump.

Since the start of the government shutdown, Fetterman has been one of three members of the Senate Democratic Conference to vote in favor of the Republican proposal to fund the government through Nov. 21, along with Maine Independent Senator Angus King and Nevada Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.