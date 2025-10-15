15 de octubre, 2025

The Trump administration has launched a frontal offensive against drug cartels. With tens of thousands of Americans dying each year from overdoses, President Donald Trump has taken historic steps to curb the flow of drugs into the country. The measures taken in the southern Caribbean are also having a positive effect on countries in the region, such as Trinidad and Tobago.

According to a State Department cable dated October 7, to which Voz Media had access, the U.S. military presence in the southern Caribbean has had a significant effect in reducing the activities of the cartels in Trinidad and Tobago. The document highlights that the offensive against cartels has resulted in a decrease in crime rates in that country.

The document highlights important advances in drug seizures, attributed to the various U.S. operations in the Caribbean, and in particular in Trinidad and Tobago. As an example, it mentions the success of the U.S.-funded Vetted Unit (VU), which on October 1 seized drugs worth an estimated US$40 million in an operation against transnational drug trafficking networks.

The administration's intensive offensive has helped reduce crime in Trinidad and Tobago. For approximately three weeks, the U.S. Navy has been patrolling and conducting interdictions in the southern Caribbean. In that period, the major crime rate in Trinidad and Tobago decreased by 31% from the monthly average recorded since the declaration of the State of Emergency in July 2025.

Almost every category of crime in Trinidad and Tobago has declined since the Trump administration launched its offensive against drug trafficking. The largest reduction was recorded in narcotics-related crimes, which have fallen by 64% compared to the monthly average during the State of Emergency.

Regarding these achievements, a Department of State spokesperson informed us as follows: "We will continue working hand in hand with our Caribbean allies to strengthen maritime domain awareness, deepen law enforcement cooperation, and confront the transnational threats that impact us all."

Disrupting transnational crime networks

The U.S. operation in the Southern Caribbean and its cooperation with governments such as Trinidad and Tobago are having a critical effect on U.S. security, not only by stemming the flow of drugs but also by disrupting transnational crime networks.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) and the U.S.-funded, DEA-led Vetted Unit (VU) have achieved significant success through the use of advanced investigative and surveillance techniques, leading to the capture of members of terrorist organizations and international drug trafficking networks.

In late September, a two-day VU and TOCU operation seized one ton of high-quality Colombian marijuana and approximately 258 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of approximately $40 million. The operation resulted in the arrest of a Trinidad and Tobago national linked to the Tren de Aragua foreign terrorist organization and other drug trafficking networks.

Photo from September 30 and October 1 narcotics seizure

The price of cocaine

The law of supply and demand explains that as a good becomes more scarce, its price increases. The Trump administration's action in the southern Caribbean against the cartels is already reflected in the price. Sources indicate that the price of cocaine, trafficked mainly from Venezuela, has risen from approximately US$664 (TTD$4500) per kilo to US$957 (TTD$6500), an increase of roughly 44%.

The positive consequences of the U.S. presence in the Caribbean have been so noticeable for Trinidad and Tobago that Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar, during her speech at the UN General Assembly, stated that U.S. military activity has "been effective in inhibiting the numerous activities of drug cartels" and reiterated her country's support for U.S. actions to deal with the "evil drug cartels."

Regarding the government of Trinidad and Tobago's figures, a Department of State spokesperson told us: "We appreciate the Government of Trinidad and Tobago for highlighting the progress achieved through joint U.S.–Caribbean counternarcotics efforts. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to disrupting illicit trafficking, bolstering regional security, and safeguarding communities across the hemisphere."