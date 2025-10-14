US destroys drug boat off Venezuela coast, Trump announces six ‘narco-terrorists' killed

Published by Alejandro Baños 14 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump reported that the Pentagon succeeded in destroying a drug boat off the coast of Venezuela through an airstrike.

Through a statement on Truth Social - which he accompanied with a video of the attack - Trump confirmed that six "narcoterrorists" died.

"Under my Standing Authorities as Commander-in-Chief, this morning, the Secretary of War, ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility — just off the Coast of Venezuela," the president wrote. "Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics, was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks, and was transiting along a known DTO route."

"The strike was conducted in International Waters, and six male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike. No U.S. Forces were harmed," the president added.

With this latest attack there are now five military operations - of similar characteristics - that the Trump Administration has carried out against drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea in recent weeks.