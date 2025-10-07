Pam Bondi assures Trump Administration is ending politicization of justice

Published by Vanessa Vallejo 7 de octubre, 2025

This Tuesday, October 7, Attorney General Pam Bondi answered tough questions for more than four hours at a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Attorney General insisted that this Administration and the Department of Justice are working to end the weaponization and politicization that took place during the Biden Administration and on redirecting efforts toward fighting “real crime.”

"The partisanship, the weaponization will be gone … America will have one tier of justice for all," Bondi said. However, Democratic senators accused her throughout the hearing of going after President Donald Trump's political opponents. For their part, Republican members of the committee were shocked by what they called the Democrats' "hypocrisy," asserting that it was they who over the course of the Biden Administration used the justice system to their convenience.

Politicization of justice

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal asked the Attorney General if she had received indications from Trump to indict former FBI Director James Comey. Blumenthal showed a post by the president on Truth in which he demanded action against Comey and others, and suggested that such communications triggered serious concerns about interference and pressure. However, the Attorney General responded to him that the indictment was approved by "one of the most liberal grand juries in the country," and assured him that the Department is committed to respecting due process.

Meanwhile, Republican senators were stunned by the Democrats' accusations. Senator Josh Hawley used his time to recall that just yesterday it was learned that the FBI, under orders from Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, had obtained phone records of several Republican senators, including himself.

Senator Hawley said the following, complaining about Democratic accusations of an alleged weaponization of the justice system during this Administration: "I’ve heard them say that Joe Biden never targeted his political enemies … Huh? That’s interesting, because the FBI tapped my phone." The senator also asked the Attorney General for a thorough investigation of these events that occurred during the past administration.

The Democrats insisted on the Epstein case

Another recurring theme throughout the hearing was that of the Epstein files, the Democrats insisted again and again on this issue. In one of the most uncomfortable exchanges, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse pressed for Attorney General Bondi to explain whether the Epstein files contain compromising photographs of President Donald Trump and whether those images were found during FBI investigations.

To the Senator's question the Attorney General responded as follows, "You know, Senator Whitehouse, you sit here and make salacious remarks, once again trying to slander President Trump left and right, when you’re the one who was taking money from one of Epstein’s closest confidants, Reid Hoffman. Yet you’re grilling me on President Trump and some photograph with Epstein? Come on."

Defense of ICE and other federal agencies

Finally another key point the Attorney General made throughout the hearing was her defense of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other federal agencies that have had trouble lately operating in so-called "sanctuary cities," where Democratic local governments limit their cooperation with immigration authorities.

"We will not apologize for sending federal agents — including ICE — where they are needed to uphold the law," the U.S. Attorney General said. Bondi sharply criticized Democratic officials who "block" federal action and said the public safety of Americans should not be subject to politicking.

Bondi also insisted that the Justice Department is returning to its "core mission," which includes enforcing immigration laws, fighting crime and drug trafficking, and said that this Administration and the Justice Department are not going to stand idly by while criminals walk the streets of sanctuary cities.