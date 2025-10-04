Trump celebrated the agreement with Hamas: "We are very close to achieving peace in the Middle East"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 3 de octubre, 2025

Donald Trump celebrated that Hamas has accepted parts of the peace agreement with Israel in the Gaza Strip. Hours after the terrorist group's statement, which pledged to work for the return of the hostages and was open to the creation of a committee to temporarily administer the territory. From the Oval Office, the president assured that the agreement is "unprecedented."

In a video that lasted a little over a minute, the Republican praised all the countries that were part of the process, such as Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan. In turn, he emphasized the importance of the return of all hostages and remarked that all parties will be treated "fairly" during the negotiations.

"So many people fought so hard. This is a big day. We'll see how it all turns out. We have to get the final word down in concrete. Very importantly, I look forward to having the hostages come home to their parents and having some of the hostages, unfortunately, you know the condition they're in, come home likewise to their parents because their parents wanted them just as much as though that young man or young woman were alive," the president said.

"So I just wanna let you know that this is a very special day, maybe unprecedented in many ways. It is unprecedented. Everybody was unified in wanting this war to end and seeing peace in the Middle East, and we're very close to achieving that," he concluded.

As for Hamas, the group expressed its "approval of the release of all prisoners of occupation, both living and deceased, in accordance with the exchange formula contained in President Trump's proposal, with the conditions on the ground necessary to carry out the exchange."

""In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details," they added in a statement accessed by Reuters.