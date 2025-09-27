Trump announces sending troops to Portland and authorizes use of 'full force, if necessary'

Published by Sabrina Martin 27 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he will deploy troops to Portland in order to guard Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities and confront what he called "domestic terrorists," referring to members of Antifa.

In a message posted on Truth Social, Trump explained that the measure responds to the request of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and confirmed that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth already has the order to mobilize "all necessary troops" to protect both Portland and federal facilities under siege. He added that he has authorized the use of "full force, if necessary."

Pentagon and DHS Response

Sean Parnell, chief Pentagon spokesman, told The Hill that the Department of Defense is ready to act in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). For her part, DHS Undersecretary Tricia McLaughlin argued that Noem's decision is justified by recent riots against ICE facilities, assaults on federal agents and the deadly attack that occurred at an ICE facility in Dallas.

"We are not going to allow domestic terrorists to attack our law enforcement," McLaughlin said.

The move comes days after Trump signed an executive order formally designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, giving federal authorities greater leeway to investigate its activities and ties.

Sanctuary cities in Trump's crosshairs Portland was declared a sanctuary city in 2017, meaning it largely fails to comply with federal immigration enforcement measures. Democratic cities have become flashpoints amid Trump's immigration offensive, including sending troops to Los Angeles during anti-ICE protests in June and clashing with Democrats and New Jersey authorities outside Delaney Hall in Newark in May.

Republican support

The Republican wing immediately made endorsements. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, secretary of labor, applauded the decision and charged that Portland "has transformed Portland from a beautiful place to live to a crime-ridden war zone."

Moreover, the move is part of a broader administration strategy to strengthen security in several cities. In early August, Trump deployed National Guard troops to Washington, DC, and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee confirmed that Memphis will receive federal reinforcements next week.