Trump to meet with congressional leaders a day before deadline to avoid government shutdown

Published by Joaquín Núñez 27 de septiembre, 2025

Donald Trump will meet with congressional leaders on Monday to discuss a possible government shutdown. The president called a meeting for one day before the September 30 deadline. If lawmakers do not reach an agreement before that date, the federal government will be shut down in whole or in part.

The meeting will be attended by Mike Johnson, speaker of the House of Representatives; Hakeem Jeffries, House Democratic leader; John Thune, Senate majority leader; and Chuck Schumer, minority leader.

Currently, no proposal to avoid the shutdown has achieved consensus in Washington, D.C., so leaders will discuss with the president to reach a deal that can garner the necessary votes in both chambers.

While Democrats are seeking to extend health insurance subsidies, which expire at the end of the year, Republicans are seeking partial funding to extend the deadline to negotiate the funds more broadly.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday and was initially reported by Punchbowl News. Previously, Trump canceled a meeting with Democratic leaders to discuss the shutdown.