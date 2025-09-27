Democrats release Epstein documents that mention Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, and Peter Thiel

Published by Sabrina Martin 26 de septiembre, 2025

The House Oversight Committee released a new batch of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein on Friday. Among them are copies of daily diaries listing names such as Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and Steve Bannon.

According to notes included in the timelines, Musk was quoted in December 2014 in a reminder about a possible trip to an "island," which Epstein, at the time, owned a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Thiel is noted in 2017 at a lunch with the financier, while Bannon figures in a breakfast recorded in 2019, a few months before Epstein's death. Neither document attributes allegations or criminal conduct to these figures.

Democrats highlight links

The spokeswoman for the Democratic Oversight Committee, Sara Guerrero, claimed that Epstein maintained contact with "powerful and wealthiest men" and assured that each document provides information to seek justice for victims. The batch includes 8,544 records covering diaries, flight manifests from 1990 to 2019, phone records from 2002 to 2005 and financial documents.

Republicans denounce manipulation

Republicans noted that they were not notified before the release of the material and accused their Democratic colleagues of selectively releasing the files while withholding others that could implicate officials from their own party. A Republican spokesman argued that the information released is not new and that they are deliberately withholding relevant documents. He added that they plan to release complete calendars, phone records and ledgers of Epstein's estate once the identities of the victims are protected.