British Ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson dismissed for his links to Epstein

Published by Virginia Martínez 11 de septiembre, 2025

(AFP) Britain's ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, was dismissed because of his links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Foreign Office announced Thursday, just days before Donald Trump's official visit to the United Kingdom.

The British Foreign Office said the termination follows some emails between the veteran Labour Party diplomat and the sex offender.

The British government's decision comes hours after media outlets such as The Sun and Bloomberg reported that Mandelson sent messages of support to Epstein while the financier was under investigation for sex offenses in 2008.

"I think a lot of you and feel helpless and angry about what has happened," Mandelson reportedly wrote to Epstein according to these reports.

In the messages, sent shortly before the tycoon pleaded guilty to a plea deal in that case, Mandelson also encouraged him to "fight for an early release."

The British Foreign Office argued that the documents revealed this week "show that the depth and breadth of Peter Mandelson's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is appreciably different from what was known at the time of his appointment."

The Foreign Office text highlights in particular "Peter Mandelson's suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein's first conviction was unfair and should be challenged," which "constitutes new information" for the British government.

"In view of this, and with the victims of Epstein's crimes in mind, he has been removed as ambassador with immediate effect," the text states.

Starmer's initial support

On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had expressed his support for his ambassador to Washington following the publication of a letter written in 2003 by Mandelson to Epstein, in which he called him his "best friend."

Peter Mandelson and Keir Starmer at a meeting in May 2025Cordon Press.

Pressure had been mounting on Starmer for several days, after he appointed Mandelson to that post less than a year ago in an attempt to cement ties between his administration and Trump.

Despite this, Starmer had on Wednesday defended his ambassador to the British Parliament, noting that he "has on several occasions expressed his deep regret at having been associated" with Epstein.

The prime minister added that Epstein was a"despicable criminal" who "destroyed the lives of many women and girls."