Trump welcomes James Comey's indictment: "He is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes"

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 25 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump celebrated Thursday the official indictment against former FBI Director James Comey, who was charged with lying to Congress and obstructing Justice.

In a message on his social network, the Republican president said the former FBI directoris one of the "worst human " the United States "has ever been exposed" and is now on his way to pay for his "crimes."

"JUSTICE IN AMERICA! One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI. Today he was indicted by a Grand Jury on two felony counts for various illegal and unlawful acts. He has been so bad for our Country, for so long, and is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our Nation. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The indictment against Comey and the Russian plot

The former FBI director was indicted Thursday by a grand jury in Virginia under charges of alleged false testimony and obstruction of Justice. The case is directly related to his Sept. 30, 2020, testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, in which, according to the indictment, he allegedly lied about his handling of the "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation, which probed links - never proven - between the Trump and Russia during the 2016 election.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi also reacted strongly to the announcement: "No one is above the law. Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case."

Context of Policy Pressure

The indictment against the former FBI director comes just days after Trump himself publicly urged his Justice Department to act "now" against Comey and other former Democratic officials linked to the fake Russian plot.

The speed of the indictment was largely because the statute of limitations to indict Comey was due to expire next Tuesday, September 30, 2025, because the law requires the indictment to be raised until at most five years after the testimony.

Critics say there is insufficient evidence to indict Comey and that the indictment is a political vendetta by the Trump administration.

Trump's reaction reinforces the political dimension of the case and anticipates a highly contentious trial, following the indictments he himself faced on the campaign trail and which Republicans described as a "judicial war"; Democrats, for their part, now accuse him of replicating that pattern by going after political adversaries.