Ten most important revelations about the Obama-Biden era of weaponization

The Trump administration’s probe into weaponization of the intelligence community, beginning with the genesis of the fake Russia collusion allegations in 2016, has kicked into full gear this summer.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and FBI Director Kash Patel have declassified and released a mountain of documents shedding light on how the bureau's deeply flawed and politically-motivated Trump-Russia inquiry, known as "Crossfire Hurricane," got off the ground.

The documents also detail fact-laden whistleblower complaints and an internal FBI probe into then-Rep. Adam Schiff’s and then-Director James Comey’s orders to leak classified information to the press, respectively.

"No one is above the law"

Ironically, several of the key players in what could be a coordinated abuse of power consistently chanted that "No one is above the law," and may face legal consequences of their own.

Senator Adam Schiff, D- Calif., under investigation for mortgage fraud, said through his spokesperson, Marisol Samayoa, that “It’s clear that Donald Trump and his MAGA allies will continue weaponizing the justice process to attack Senator Schiff for holding this corrupt administration accountable.”

Similarly, the DOJ initiated two grand jury investigations into New York Attorney General Letita James, one in the Northern District of New York related to her civil fraud lawsuit against President Donald Trump and one related to mortgage fraud allegations in Virginia, where James claims she "helped her niece purchase a home in 2023." James' civil lawsuit was overturned by a New York Appellate Court this week.

James' attorney in the mortgage fraud matter, Abbe Lowell, wrote to the DOJ that "[Y]ou are not conducting a serious investigation or review of 'mortgage fraud,' and that, despite the lack of evidence or law, you will take whatever actions you have been directed to take to make good on President Trump’s and Attorney General Bondi’s calls for revenge for that reason alone."

Lowell is best known to many Americans as the criminal lawyer for Hunter Biden.

Recently exposed documents also suggest that the FBI conspired with Hillary Clinton’s campaign to smear Trump with Russian allegations.

Here are the most significant developments covered by Just the News so far:

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has declassified bombshell emails showing the shocked reaction of a top cybersecurity spy when he was belatedly informed in 2019 that the discredited anti-Trump Steele Dossier had been used to develop the Obama administration’s intelligence assessment on Russian meddling in the 2016 election, Just the News reported.

A newly declassified assessment by the U.S. intelligence community from September 2016, obtained by Just the News, showed the IC did not seem overly concerned by Russian meddling in that year's presidential election. More significantly, it made no mention of the Kremlin backing or even preferring GOP nominee Donald Trump – a tone that would shift dramatically after Trump won the race in November.

A newly-declassified House Intelligence Committee report shows that the Obama-era intelligence assessment on Russian election meddling used the discredited Steele Dossier to underpin its conclusion that Putin aspired to help Trump win the 2016 election, directly challenging the congressional testimony of officials like CIA Director John Brennan, who denied that had ever happened.

A declassified annex to Russia Special Counsel John Durham's final report from 2023 shows the Obama administration had intelligence as far back as summer 2016 that Hillary Clinton approved an operation to manufacture a fake Russia scandal to harm Donald Trump and that the FBI would "fully participate in the plan," officials told Just the News.

The controversial January 2017 intelligence community assessment (ICA) on meddling in the 2016 election was supposed to include details on Chinese hacking efforts targeting U.S. presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012 — but it focused solely on Russia instead, and never mentioned Beijing once.

A career intelligence officer who worked for Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee for more than a decade repeatedly warned the FBI beginning in 2017 that then-Rep. Adam Schiff approved leaking classified information to smear then-President Donald Trump over the now-debunked Russiagate scandal, according to FBI memos that Director Kash Patel has turned over to Congress.

FBI Director Kash Patel uncovered a blockbuster memo written in 2017 chronicling the extensive political obstruction that career agents in three cities faced from their own bosses and the Obama Justice Department during the 2016 election as they probed whether Hillary Clinton engaged in a pay-to-play corruption scheme involving her family foundation, Just the News reported.

Years after the FBI was forced to shut down multiple corruption probes of Bill and Hillary Clinton's charity, the IRS under President Donald Trump began a criminal tax investigation into the Clinton Foundation (CF) and its dealings with other players on the global charity stage. On orders from people yet unknown, the IRS abruptly stopped working with whistleblowers who were told "we can't talk about the CF" in spring 2019, according to IRS memos and internal emails reviewed by Just the News.

The FBI launched more than half a dozen wide-ranging investigations into leaks to the media as numerous legacy outlets breathlessly used the classified information to inject false claims of Trump-Russia collusion into the public narrative. Biden's FBI never held anyone accountable for the classified leaking, a Just the News investigation shows.

Federal prosecutors gathered evidence from James Comey's top lieutenants that he personally authorized the leak of classified information to reporters just before the 2016 election, but they declined to bring criminal charges, according to recently declassified memos that call into question the veracity of the former FBI director's testimony to Congress.

