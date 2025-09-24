Soros donates $10 million to Newsom's California redistricting effort

Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de septiembre, 2025

Progressive mogul and philanthropist George Soros donated $10 million to back the redistricting proposal promoted by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

According to The New York Times, Gavin Newsom has raised approximately $70 million in less than two months to redraw Golden State voting district boundaries, of which Soros' family has contributed $10 million.

The businessman, known for funding left-wing causes, has so far contributed the largest single donation to Newsom's effort to redraw state congressional lines, per The New York Times, which cited two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Proposition 50, an anti-Republican measure

Newsom's initiative, known as Proposition 50, will be put to a vote in November and seeks to alter the electoral maps in California, adding up to five new Democratic-leaning districts, in an attempt to counter Republican gains in Texas.

"We're talking about emergency measures to respond to what's happening in Texas, and we will overturn whatever happens in Texas," Newsom said in August about Proposition 50.

Other progressive contributors

According to the report, other top contributors to the Democratic effort in California include Michael Moritz, a Silicon Valley and major donor to the party, who donated $2.5 million, and Reed Hastings, the co-founder of Netflix, who donated $2 million.

On the other hand, the super PAC from House Democrats has given $7.6 million, and the political arm of the Democratic Governors Association has donated $2 million, The New York Times reported. Labor organizations have contributed nearly $20 million, with $3 million coming from the California Teachers Association.

Soros' actions are "real agitation"

After the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Donald Trump has stepped up his political offensive against the radical left, and in particular against George Soros, whom he considers one of the main financiers of the Democratic Party.

The Republican leader publicly stated that he wants to see Soros in prison and that he is willing to use "all means" to achieve this before the 2026 congressional elections.

"We’re going to look into Soros because I think it’s a RICO case against him and other people," Trump said on "Fox & Friends," referring to his demand that Soros be prosecuted for organized crime.

"Because this is more than protests," he said. "This is real agitation."