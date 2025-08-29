Netflix co-founder contributed $2 million to support Newsom's new electoral map in California

Published by Joaquín Núñez 29 de agosto, 2025

Reed Hastings, co-founder of Netflix and Democratic megadonor, contributed $2 million to help California redraw its House maps. The 64-year-old businessman's donation ensures that the new electoral map proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom succeeds in November's special election.

Newsom pushed for redistricting after Texas did the same. Gov. Greg Abbott has already enacted the new Lone Star State map, which will take effect for the 2026 midterm elections.

"When Texas moves to change the rules to rig the midterm elections and keep one political party in power forever, California must step up and fight fire with fire," Hastings told Politico.

"Whether you’re a Democrat, a Republican, or an Independent, when the future of our democracy is at stake, none of us can afford to sit on the sidelines," he added.

Following the 2020 census, California was left with 52 congressional districts, down one from the previous term. Currently, Democrats hold 43 seats, while Republicans hold the remaining 9. In the current map, only seven districts are competitive. Therefore, Democrats hold 83% of the seats in the House.

Under Newsom's proposal, there would remain 46 Democratic-friendly districts and only two competitive ones. With these numbers, five districts currently in Republican hands could flip to the Democrats.

Since 2010, the Golden State has used a Bipartisan Citizens Redistricting Commission to design the electoral map. Gov. Newsom's proposal is to temporarily suspend the independent commission and allow the Democratic-dominated state Legislature to redraw districts for the 2026, 2028, and 2030 elections. The commission, which was created in order to prevent the map from becoming too partisan, would return after the 2030 census.

Under state law, this temporary change must be approved by the voters. A special election is already set for next November 4. To be approved, Proposition 50 requires a simple majority.

Precisely, the donations from Hastings and other Democratic figures, such as Ron Conway, are to guarantee a victory in the November election.