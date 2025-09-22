Sinclair, the largest owner of ABC stations, will not air Jimmy Kimmel's show despite Disney's decision to resume it
The Walt Disney Company announced the return of the Jimmy Kimmel show. A week after the host's comments about Charlie Kirk, the company that owns ABC made official the return of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for Tuesday, September 23. However, stations that are part of Sinclair Broadcast Group will not broadcast the program.
Through a statement, Disney explained the reasons for the return of Kimmel, who had been suspended indefinitely last Wednesday, September 17. Prior to the American Cornerstone Institute dinner, Donald Trump asserted that the White House had nothing to do with the decision.
Entertainment
"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," a Walt Disney Company spokesman told CNN.
"It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday," the spokesperson added.
Regarding Sinclair's decision, most ABC stations in the country are owned by independent station groups. Sinclair is currently the largest owner of ABC stations, with 38 in total. This includes those in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.
“Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return,” the company said in a statement.
What did Kimmel say about Charlie Kirk?
Days later, and as a result of these comments, the indefinite cancellation of Kimmel's program was announced. Nexstar, owner of local ABC-affiliated stations, assured in a statement that it "strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets."