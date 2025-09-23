Trump administration backs Tom Homan amid bribery allegations

Published by Carlos Dominguez 23 de septiembre, 2025

The White House on Monday defended border czar Tom Homan after MSNBC reported that he had been investigated by the Biden Administration for an alleged bribery case.

This comes in response to reports that claimed Homan accepted a payment of $50,000 from an undercover FBI agent during an undercover operation. The alleged scheme included promises of government contracts related to immigration in exchange for money.

"We had FBI agents going undercover to try to implicate one of the president's top allies and supporters, someone they knew full well would hold a government position months later," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"Mr. Homan never received the $50,000 you refer to, so he should get his facts straight. First of all," Leavitt told reporters when asked about the cash Homan allegedly received in exchange for contract awards in September of last year.

Leavitt on Monday called the allegations "another example of Justice Department instrumentalization of Biden against one of the president's strongest supporters in the midst of a presidential campaign."

"Mr. Homan did absolutely nothing wrong. Even the president's Justice Department, even Kash Patel's FBI, investigated this to be sure," the press secretary said.

"The White House and the president support Tom Homan 100 percent because he did absolutely nothing wrong," she added.