Zuckerberg, Ellison and Brin: Trump surrounds himself with big names in tech to boost the 'Golden Age of Innovation'

Published by Alejandro Baños 25 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump chose some of the most prominent figures in the tech sector to serve on his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, commonly known as PCAST.

This council will be chaired by the czar of artificial intelligence (A.I.) and cryptocurrency, David Sacks, and by Michael Kratsios, who previously worked for Trump during his first term. Their job will be to advise the administration on technological and scientific matters, by preparing reports or studies or recommending actions that can be taken.

"Under President Trump, PCAST will focus on topics related to the opportunities and challenges that emerging technologies present to the American workforce, and ensuring all Americans thrive in the Golden Age of Innovation," the White House reported via a release.

Also on the list of tech leaders who will be part of PCAST are Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google; Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle Corporation; Jensen Huang, chairman and chief executive officer of NVIDIA Corporation; Marc Andreessen, co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz; Safra Catz, president and chief executive officer of Oracle Corporation; and Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer of Dell Technologies; among others.

Zuckerberg: "The United States has the opportunity to lead the world in A.I."

Also present will be Mark Zuckerberg. "The United States has the opportunity to lead the world in A.I. I'm honored to join the president's council and work with other industry leaders to help make it happen," the Meta Platforms co-founder, chairman and CEO wrote in a statement sent to AFP.

While not ruling out the addition of other notable figures from the tech sector, notable absences include Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corporation. Also missing is Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of the latter.