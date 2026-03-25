Democrats flip a key South Florida seat after Emily Gregory defeats Trump's candidate

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 24 de marzo, 2026

Democrats scored a major victory in South Florida on Tuesday by flipping a state House seat in a district tied to President Donald Trump, after Emily Gregory defeated Republican Jon Maples, who had been publicly endorsed by the conservative leader. Gregory, who owns a small business in the fitness industry, garnered just over 51% of the vote, while Maples, a financial advisor, fell below 49%, with more than 95% of ballots counted as of Tuesday night.

The race was held in Florida's District 87, which encompasses parts of Palm Beach County, including the area surrounding Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

The special election was called after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Republican Mike Caruso as county clerk and comptroller last August. Historically, the district had leaned Republican. Caruso previously won the seat by double digits, and Trump carried the district by roughly nine points in the 2024 election. However, Palm Beach County has remained competitive, with former Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris winning it by a narrow margin in the last presidential election.

Democratic momentum for midterm elections.

The race attracted the attention of political figures and organizations on both sides. Republican Rep. Byron Donaldson campaigned alongside Maples, while Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier also endorsed his candidacy. On the Democratic side, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee endorsed Gregory, and Alex Vindman organized a virtual fundraiser for her. Frankel also endorsed the left-leaning candidate.

Democrats quickly portrayed Gregory's win asa sign of momentum heading into the 2026 midterm elections. Since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, Democratic candidates have succeeded in snatching 29 previously Republican-held state legislative seats across the country.

Gregory's victory representsthe second recent win for Democrats in Florida, following Eileen Higgins' victory in December, when she defeated Emilio Gonzalezto become Miami's first Democratic mayor in decades.