Fox News poll: Trump loses ground with Republicans, independents, and Hispanics as disapproval surges to 59%

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 25 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump's favorability rating has fallen to historic lows. According to the latest Fox News national poll, conducted March 20-23, the president's disapproval rating reached 59% among registered voters, the highest in either of his two terms in office, compared with 41% who approve of his performance. Within that disapproval, rejection looks resounding, as nearly half of the electorate, 47%, strongly disapprove of Trump's work.

The contrast of this index with respect to data from a year ago is striking. In March 2025, President Trump had a negative favorability rating by just two points: 51% disapproved of his administration versus 49% who supported it. Twelve months later, the gap widened to 18 points, a floor it had never touched. To put it in perspective: the former Democratic president Barack Obama registered at the same point in his second term a 40% approval rating versus a 53% disapproval rating, numbers that, at the time were considered deeply negative.

One of the key points behind the recent deterioration is the military operation against Iran, launched in late February, after the United States attacked, together with Israel, the leadership of the Iranian regime.

The conflict, which at the time of the poll had been ongoing for four weeks, generates a 58% rejection rate among the general electorate. The division, however, is sharply partisan - 77% of Republicans back the war, but only 12% of Democrats and 28% of independents do likewise. Moreover, doubts about its outcome are widespread. 44% of the electorate believe the war will make the United Statesless safe, compared to only 33% who believe the opposite, a deficit of eleven points. Likewise, only 13% of the electorate thinks the conflict will end within weeks, despite the president's statements.

Among the entire electorate, disapproval of Trump in his handling of Iran reaches 64%, and on foreign policy in general it reaches 62%.

The Iran issue is not the only one that yields troubling numbers for the Republican Party. Comparison with the Fox News pollfrom December 2025 reveals several movements that deserve attention. The most radical is among Hispanic voters:presidential approval among this electorate fell from 48% to 28% in just three months, a 20-point loss that is in direct contrast to the historic gains Trump had made among this electorate in the 2024 general election.

Likewise, Trump's numbers also fell among independents—from 35% to 25%—and retirees—from 52% to 43%—two high voter turnout groups that tend to tip the needle when support is strong.

Within the Republican Party itself, the portrait also looks less solid than it did a year ago. Trump's approval dropped from 87% to 84%—a second-term low—and disapproval among Republicans is at a record 16%.

The fracture is especially visible among Republicans not aligned with the MAGA movement, whose approval fell 11 points in a year, from 70% to 59%. Those identified as MAGA, on the other hand, remain practically unchanged at 97%.

In a panorama of adverse numbers for the Trump Administration, there is still one piece of data that escapes the general trend: the performance of the Armed Forces in Iran receives positive ratings from 58% of the electorate, and among veterans Trump's overall approval rises to 55%, well above the national average.