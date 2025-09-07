Published by Joaquín Núñez 6 de septiembre, 2025

Tom Homan asserted that illegal immigration was reduced by 96% under the Trump administration. The border czar participated in the second annual State Freedom Caucus Summit, where he revealed that even he is surprised by the results achieved by the Border Patrol.

The event took place on Friday night, near the city of Dallas. There, the official was introduced by Rep. Chip Roy, who recently announced his candidacy for attorney general of The Lone Star State.

In a speech that lasted 45 minutes, Homan said he felt "angry" with the Biden administration's handling of the southern border, which motivated him to return to work for the federal government. He was emotionally moved when talking about the murders committed by illegal immigrants during the last four years.

On the motives behind these "lax" policies, he said the Democrats wanted to create a new voter base: "They sold this country out for future political power, and in my opinion, that's treasonous."

"We have the most secure border in the history of this nation. The men and women of Border Patrol secured that border in seven weeks. God bless the men and women of Border Patrol," he continued.

Other featured speakers at the event included Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and other members of Congress such as Andy Biggs, Mary Miller and Ralph Norman.

Finally, Homan left a warning to the Latin American drug cartels: "They’ve killed more Americans than every terrorist organization in the world. They’ve killed more Americans than any war that we’ve ever had. And mark my word, President Trump will wipe them off the face of the earth."

After the United States sank a drug ship leaving Venezuela, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the government would conduct similar operations.