'Democrats keep the government shutdown going to hurt people and benefit politically'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 25 de marzo, 2026

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed Republican Party Hispanic Communications Director Jaime Flórez about the consequences of the partial government shutdown, and how Democrats don't seem to feel more importance for the consequences that this event has caused.

"As for the government shutdown, the Democrats are doing it only in the spirit of hurting people for the purpose of extracting political assets for the benefit of their party. The only reason one could justify the Democrats' actions is that they want the system to stay that way to continue committing fraud," Flórez commented.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.