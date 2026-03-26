The deadline to nominate a new CDC director has passed, and the White House remains without a nominee

Published by Joaquín Núñez 25 de marzo, 2026

The White House has yet to find a name to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As reported by The New York Times, following the firing of the last director more than 200 days ago, the Trump Administration has failed to recruit a name that aligns with Robert Kennedy Jr. and at the same time has consensus among Senate Republicans.

In August 2025, Monarez was fired as CDC director. The scientist lasted less than a month in the post and was Donald Trump's second choice for the position. She was nominated after former congressman David Weldon failed to muster enough support among Senate Republicans. Since her departure, the position was first held by Jim O'Neill and currently by Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998 (FVRA), the government has a maximum of 210 days after the departure of the previous director to appoint a new candidate. That deadline expired this Wednesday, March 25, certifying the vacancy.

According to a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Bhattacharya will continue in the position on an interim basis until further notice. The spokesman also specified that Secretary Kennedy and HHS senior adviser, Chris Klomp are working closely with the White House to find a CDC director as soon as possible.

According to the Times, the problem is finding a candidate who fully aligns with Secretary Kennedy Jr.'s agenda while having consensus among Senate Republicans.

"The Trump administration faces the daunting challenge of finding a nominee who aligns with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 'Make America Healthy Again' agenda without falling back on his unpopular stance on vaccines," the NYT reported after speaking with its sources.

"According to a person familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to comment on the internal decision-making process, the White House has not yet found anyone who fits the Trump administration's mission and who, moreover, can get Senate confirmation," it added.

Starting in 2022, the CDC director must be confirmed by the Senate.