An educational summit at the White House brings together 45 countries and adds a humanoid robot on its second day

Published by Sabrina Martin 25 de marzo, 2026

The White House was the scene of an unusual event during the second day of the summit, Fostering the Future: a humanoid robot participated in the opening of the event alongside First Lady Melania Trump at a gathering that brought together representatives from 45 countries to expand children's access to education and technology.

The moment generated an immediate reaction among attendees, who applauded the appearance of the robot, identified as Figure 03-on stage. The machine, powered by artificial intelligence, offered a brief message in which it highlighted its U.S. origin and its participation in a global effort to boost technological education. The first lady responded with humor, noting that this was her first "humanoid guest" at the presidential residence.

Beyond the symbolic, the robot's presence set the tone for a day focused on the role ofinnovation in the education of new generations.

An unprecedented international gathering

The meeting brought together representatives from 45 countries. According to official information released about the event, there is no precedent of a first lady having brought together representatives from that number of nations simultaneously at the White House.

The summit also included the participation of 28 international technology organizations, consolidating a platform for dialogue between governments, the private sector, and educational institutions. This level of convening underscores the attempt to build a coordinated response to the challenges posed by education in the digital age.

Artificial intelligence as an educational priority

One of the central themes of the meeting was the integration of the artificial intelligence into educational systems. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon argued that these tools should be used to complement traditional teaching, not replace it.

Among the applications discussed were immersive simulations, digital assessment systems, and adaptive learning platforms, all aimed at personalizing education and improving student outcomes.

In parallel, Michael Kratsios, from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, noted that work is underway to expand the use of artificial intelligence at the primary and secondary education levels, with an emphasis on teacher training and the development of basic skills in students.

The AI discussion ran alongside other key issues such as digital literacy, online safety and the development of technology tools for the classroom, areas considered essential for child well-being in digital environments.

An initiative based on previous policies

The summit is part of the Fostering the Future initiative, promoted by Melania Trump since 2021, and linked to her Be Best campaign, focused on child welfare, internet safety, and opioid prevention.

The event also connects with measures adopted during Donald Trump's administration, including actions aimed at improving resources for youth in the foster care system and programs that boost the use of technology to solve real problems in the educational arena.

In addition, the summit promotes the creation of public-private partnerships, including scholarship initiatives and training programs focused on artificial intelligence-related skills.