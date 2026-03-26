Doncic gives the Lakers a breather; Celtics snap the Thunder's winning streak

Published by Alejandro Baños 26 de marzo, 2026

On the final day of the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers got back to winning ways after falling in their previous game to the Eastern Conference leaders, the Detroit Pistons.

On the other hand, the leading franchise, so far, of the season and reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, fell to the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts and saw their streak of 12 consecutive wins come to an end.

In addition, Nikola Jokic once again reigned supreme in the Denver Nuggets win over the Dallas Mavericks in Colorado. A confrontation in which Jamal Murray also shone, scoring over 50 points.

Doncic brings joy back to the Lakers

With 43 points, Luka Doncic—who now has 11 consecutive games with 30-plus points scored—led the Lakers to a road victory over the Indiana Pacers (130-137). A win achieved mainly thanks to a blistering first half in which they scored 75 points.

The Slovenian was well accompanied on the court. LeBron James scored 23 points, while Austin Reaves and Jaxon Hayes scored 25 and 21 points, respectively. Eight players for the Pacers, who reacted late, reached double figures in scoring.

Celtics blast the leaders

After a dozen consecutive victories, the Thunder succumbed. Despite going into halftime with a slight lead on the scoreboard, the Western Conference leaders could not stop the momentum of the Celtics, who came from behind and ended up taking the win (119-109) at their home venue, the TD Garden.

The 33 points scored by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, last season's MVP, were neutralized. Celtics star Jayson Tatum closed out his participation in the game with a double-double (19 points and 12 rebounds), while his comrade-in-arms, Jaylen Brown, was the leading scorer for the most decorated franchise in NBA history with 31 points.

Jokic and Murray knock out the Mavericks

Despite playing one of their best games this season, the Mavericks fell at the Ball Arena in Colorado to the Nuggets (142-135), who have been unbeatable in their last outings.

As usual, Jokic was relentless again and ended up registering a new triple-double (23 points, 21 rebounds and 19 assists), getting closer and closer to the record held by Russell Westbrook in this statistical category. Apart from the great performance of the Serbian, it is also worth mentioning that of Murray, who closed out the game scoring 53 points.