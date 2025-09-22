After their public clash, Trump and Musk ironed out their differences at Charlie Kirk's memorial

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 21 de septiembre, 2025

After months of public estrangement and confrontation, President Donald Trump and tycoon Elon Musk appeared to iron out their differences during Charlie Kirk's memorial in Glendale, Arizona, where the president and the Tesla owner were seen briefly talking, smiling and shaking hands for a few brief seconds.

While the meeting was brief, Elon Musk and the White House seemed to confirm the positive atmosphere, posting photos about the encounter during the event in honor of Kirk.

On X, Musk posted an image next to Trump in the box where the president stood, accompanied by the caption "To Charlie." Hours later, the White House followed suit, posting, "POTUS x @elonmusk."

According to the British tabloid Daily Mail, a lip-reading expert, Nicola Hickling, confirmed what President Trump said to Musk during the brief exchange.

Allegedly, Trump said, "how are you doing" to the mogul just as he turned toward him to greet him. Musk subsequently appeared to shrug as Trump remarked, "So Elon, I've heard you wanted to chat."

Then, President Trump suggested, "Let's try and work out how to get back on track."

Musk merely smiled, nodding his head. Finally, the president shook his hand and said, "I've missed you."

The friendly relationship between Trump and Musk began during the 2024 presidential campaign, with the unconditional support of the tycoon, who collaborated financially and politically with the Republican leader, even participating as a speaker at campaign rallies.

Musk, after Trump's triumph, then went further, getting involved in the administration through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a program dedicated to reducing government waste through cutting unnecessary expenses. The Tesla leader spearheaded this initiative for months until he stepped aside after Republicans pushed through Congress President Trump's massive "One Big Beautiful Bill."

From that moment on, Musk poured out many criticisms against Trump and the White House, causing a sharp rift between the two.

In one of his harshest posts, the tycoon said, "I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."