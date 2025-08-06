Trump denounces brutal beating of former DOGE official and threatens to 'federalize' Washington, DC over 'out-of-control' violence

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 5 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump threatened to "federalize" Washington, D.C. after reporting a brutal beating of a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) official.

In a lengthy post on the social network Truth, Trump showed a photo of the beaten man, identified by Fox News and other media outlets as Edward Coristine, nicknamed "Big Balls," who was violently assaulted by ten minors between Sunday night and early Monday morning while trying to help a woman.

Trump said in his release that these minors should be tried as adults for their alleged crimes, claiming that the U.S. capital is facing a wave of violence due to the passivity of authorities.

"Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local “youths” and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released," Trump wrote. "They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now!"

Then, Trump said laws must change to prosecute teens who commit violent crimes.

"The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these “minors” as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14," the president tweeted, before referring to Coristine's case and mentioning his proposal on federalizing Washington.

"The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs. Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see. If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore. Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime. If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City."

American businessman and mogul Elon Musk also weighed in on the case, explaining that Coristine was beaten after he intervened when a gang of teenage youths was attempting to assault a woman in her car.

"A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC. A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her. It is time to federalize DC."

A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC.



A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her.



It is time to federalize DC. pic.twitter.com/RPHKj7J3ti — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2025

The proposal to federalize D.C. in the wake of Coristine's brutal beating comes at a time of increasing violence in the capital.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, while 2025 homicides are down 13% so far and overall violent crime is down 26% from 2024, the reality is that the numbers remain alarming. So far this year, 98 homicides have already occurred in the capital, and more than 1,500 violent crimes in general. Likewise, in May alone, there were a total of 20 murders.

In addition, several media cases —such as the murder of a congressional intern or the homicide of two Israeli embassy officials near the Capitol— have rekindled the perception of insecurity in the streets of the capital.