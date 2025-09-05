Republicans explain how the ‘Big Beautiful Act' delivers big wins for americans, including hispanic families

4 de septiembre, 2025

The famous law dubbed by President Donald Trump as the "big, beautiful bill" was one of the most important triumphs that Republicans will have in this presidential term. Although Democrats tried every possible strategy to convince Americans that it was a harmful bill, Republicans have insisted on the great benefits of this package. Now that the mega-bill's provisions are beginning to be implemented, several members of Congress told us how they will particularly benefit Hispanics.

Texas Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz told us that “The One Big Beautiful Bill delivers wins—from solidifying the largest tax cut in history, boosting the Child Tax Credit for American families, eliminating tax on tips and overtime for hard-working Americans, and investing billions in border patrol and border security."

The new Republican-driven legislative package includes key measures to ease the tax burden on workers, which benefits the largely working-class Hispanic community. The "Big Beautiful Act" eliminates tip taxes, which means more take-home pay for restaurant, hospitality, and service workers. In addition, it exempts adults over 65 from Social Security taxes, allowing them a $6,000 deduction. It also eliminates overtime taxes, recognizing and rewarding working families who go the extra mile to get ahead.

This is why Congresswoman De La Cruz, who in recent days has been touring the 15th district of Texas, which she represents, told us, "As I travel across my district and meet with Texans, I am proud to share the incredible impacts this historic legislation will have on the lives of all Americans." Particularly, this district has an overwhelming Hispanic population; about 81.4% of residents (equivalent to approximately 632,000 people) are Hispanic, and according to 2021 American Community Survey (ACS) data, more than 90% of that Hispanic population is of Mexican origin.

In addition to the elimination of several taxes, the act also includes measures designed to strengthen the local economy and support entrepreneurs. It increases the small business deduction, a significant boost for local entrepreneurs and job creators. It also expands the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), providing additional relief to low- and middle-income workers who drive productivity and growth in their communities.

House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain told us that this act "will uplift Hispanic communities, including through policies like eliminating the tax on tips, helping small business owners, and lowering costs for working families." She assured that "President Trump and Republicans are delivering on the promises we made to bring prosperity to our country.”

The Administration has highlighted that thanks to the passage of the "Big, Beautiful Bill," the "largest tax cut in history" has been implemented for working- and middle-class Americans, with the goal of easing the tax burden on those who need it most. Meaning a 15% tax cut for people earning between $30,000 and $80,000 a year and directly benefiting millions of families across the country.

Congressman Tony Gonzales, Chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Conference, told us, “In just a few months, Republicans have put our country back on the right track. Serving the largest border district in the nation, I’ve seen firsthand how the previous administration’s open borders, reckless spending, and neglect of hardworking Americans hit communities across the country. As Chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Conference, I’m focused on delivering results. Members of the Congressional Hispanic Conference have already been successful at advancing policies that cut taxes, lower costs, and improve public safety."

The House Republican Conference chairwoman also highlighted the communication work being done by Hispanic representatives to share with the community what this mega-legislation contains. “House Republicans are leading the charge in sharing the important victories in the One Big Beautiful Bill. Our conference’s Hispanic members are strong advocates for putting more money back in the pockets of working families in their districts. They are organizing important events to highlight how this bill will uplift their communities," McClain told us.