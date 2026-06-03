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FBI agents fatally shoot man holding hostages in Bakersfield, California office building

The 12-hour standoff began Tuesday when police responded to a bomb threat at the Chase Bank building in downtown Bakersfield.

Imagen referencial del FBI

Imagen referencial del FBIAFP

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Federal Bureau of Investigation personnel fatally shot a man holding hostages inside a commercial building in Bakersfield, California, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The 12-hour standoff began Tuesday when police responded to a bomb threat at the Chase Bank building in downtown Bakersfield. The building also housed a school district office, the Associated Press reported.

The man barricaded himself inside with several people, two of whom were released after negotiations with authorities.

All the hostages were later released unharmed.

© Just The News

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