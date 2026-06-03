Government appeals court decision ordering refund of tariffs

Published by AFP 3 de junio, 2026

The government on Tuesday appealed a judge's decision ordering the reimbursement to companies of tariffs struck down earlier this year by the Supreme Court, according to documents consulted by AFP.

After the Supreme Court struck down these global levies, a judge ordered President Donald Trump's administration to set in motion a process to refund the improperly collected charges.

The import is estimated at about $166 billion, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

In fact, a refund system run by the CPB has already begun processing payments.

Last month, CBP noted in a court filing that it was on track to process about $85 billion, with $20.6 billion already approved.

But the new appeal could impact this operation.

Since returning to the White House in 2025, Trump imposed tariffs on both allies and competitors, and resorted to an emergency law to apply different exclusions to different countries.

The top court ruled in February this year that Trump exercised his authority in imposing them.

Since then, a judge on the Court of International Trade has demanded that refunds must be made, albeit leaving room for CBP to comply with the order.