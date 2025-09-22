Trump extols Charlie Kirk's legacy: 'He is now a martyr for American freedom'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 21 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump praised and extolled the life and work of Charlie Kirk during the memorial service held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where he described the Turning Point USA founder as a "martyr for freedom" and placed his murder as an attack on Americans' "most sacred freedoms."

Before tens of thousands of attendees, with an absolutely packed stadium, Trump linked Kirk's murder to a general threat to America: "The gun was pointed at him, but the bullet was aimed at all of us."

The president's speech wandered between lamenting the murder of the young conservative activist and criticizing political violence, specifically that which came from the radical left in recent years.

Trump defined the perpetrator of the attack as "a radicalized cold-blooded monster" and blamed the "radical left" for developing the breeding ground for much of the political violence that has plagued the country. In that sense, the president promised that the Department of Justice would identify and prosecute those who finance and perpetrate violent acts of a political nature.

“No side in American politics has a monopoly on disturbed or misguided people, but there’s one part of our political community which believes they have a monopoly on truth, goodness and virtue, and concludes they have also a monopoly on power, thought and speech. Well, that’s not happening anymore,” Trump said. “If speech is violence, then some are bound to conclude that violence is justified to stop speech. And we’re not going to let that be justified.”

President Trump also devoted much of his speech to honoring the legacy of Kirk, whom he described as a "missionary with a noble spirit," noting his virtues as a conservative leader within America's youth.

"He's a martyr now for American freedom," the president said. "I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie Kirk, and neither will history."

Erika Kirk, the widow, spoke before the president and, in contrast, offered an address much more charged with faith and forgiveness: "My husband Charlie, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life... I forgive him."

Kirk's speech emphasized her husband's mission to "revive the American family" and the importance of maintaining political debate on college campuses; she also confirmed that she will assume the executive directorship of Turning Point USA to continue that work.

The memorial, whose staging differed from a solemn funeral event to embrace an aesthetic similar to that of a political rally, a religious service, and a concert, featured performances by Christian musicians and voter registration tables inside the arena, bringing together several figures from the Republican orbit. Among the most prominent, in addition to President Trump, were Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other cabinet members who took the floor at an event compared to a state funeral for its magnitude and the presence of senior federal government officials.

The closing of the memorial was very emotional: Trump took the podium next to Erika Kirk, embraced her, and the event concluded with patriotic songs that resounded loudly. The audience, notoriously moved, did not stop clapping and crying throughout the event.