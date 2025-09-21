LIVE: Highlights of the Charlie Kirk Memorial Service in Arizona

The memorial service for Charlie Kirk began. The event is being held in Glendale, Arizona, with tens of thousands of people in attendance. Speakers include Donald Trump, JD Vance and other cabinet members.

04:15 pm

Charlie Kirk's pastor: “He lived more lives in 31 years than all of us in our entire lives.”

22:37 21/09/2025

22:37 21/09/2025

Rob McCoy, spiritual leader of the founder of Turning Point USA, celebrated Kirk's legacy and predicted a bright future for the organization.



“Charlie Kirk did 31 years on this earth. He had more lifetimes in 31 years than all of us have in the entirety of our own,” the pastor told those present.



“I was just telling the Turning Point staff as I walked in here, everyone is worried that Turning Point isn’t going to be successful, and I looked at each and every one of them,” he added.



He also referred to Kirk's faith: “Charlie wanted his Savior to be the guest of honor. Charlie was never afraid because he knew his life was secure in the hand of God.”