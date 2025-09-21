LIVE: Highlights of the Charlie Kirk Memorial Service in Arizona
The event takes place at State Farm Stadium, located in the city of Glendale.
The memorial service for Charlie Kirk began. The event is being held in Glendale, Arizona, with tens of thousands of people in attendance. Speakers include Donald Trump, JD Vance and other cabinet members.
Charlie Kirk's pastor: “He lived more lives in 31 years than all of us in our entire lives.”
Rob McCoy, spiritual leader of the founder of Turning Point USA, celebrated Kirk's legacy and predicted a bright future for the organization.
“Charlie Kirk did 31 years on this earth. He had more lifetimes in 31 years than all of us have in the entirety of our own,” the pastor told those present.
“I was just telling the Turning Point staff as I walked in here, everyone is worried that Turning Point isn’t going to be successful, and I looked at each and every one of them,” he added.
He also referred to Kirk's faith: “Charlie wanted his Savior to be the guest of honor. Charlie was never afraid because he knew his life was secure in the hand of God.”
">
NEW: Charlie Kirk’s pastor Rob McCoy on the 'why' behind everything that Charlie Kirk did:— Fox News (@FoxNews) September 21, 2025
"The why brought him the courage. The why brought him the wisdom and the strength. The why is the one that Charlie wanted to welcome as the guest of honor."
“Charlie wanted his Savior to… pic.twitter.com/Ci38pviYIV
Elon Musk attends Kirk memorial service
Elon Musk was seen at the memorial service. He was caught on camera talking to several members of Congress, including Rick Scott and Matt Gaetz.
">
🚨 ELON MUSK AT CHARLIE KIRK’S MEMORIAL: “Charlie was a man of ideas. He spoke outwardly. He was a man of PEACE! Now he’s been MURDERED in cold blood.”— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 21, 2025
“Charlie was murdered by the DARK for showing people the light!” – @elonmusk
I love seeing so many legends rallying around… pic.twitter.com/gY8BgtBe8C
Full house for Charlie Kirk memorial service
The event is being held at State Farm Stadium, located in the city of Glendale. It has a fixed capacity of 63,400 and can be expanded to more than 73,000 for larger events.