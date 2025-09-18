Trump asks Supreme Court for green light to fire Lisa Cook from Fed

Published by Diane Hernández 18 de septiembre, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to give the green light to the president's decision to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook over allegations of mortgage fraud.

The administration waited until the conclusion of this week's Fed meeting to cut interest rates (in which Cook participated), before turning to the high court that has on more than one occasion ruled in Trump's favor in emergency cases.

The petition written by Solicitor General D. John Sauer alleges inthat the lower decisions "ignore many aspects of this Court's precedents."

The document opens a Supreme Court battle over the independence of the Federal Reserve, which has traditionally been seen as an institution removed from the political interests of the White House.

Trump is the first president to try to fire a Fed governor. He has also targeted Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, even threatening to fire him.

The president fired Cook last month, citing a criminal complaint from the Federal Housing Finance Agency that claimed she designated properties in Michigan and Georgia as primary residences, a move that could result in lower mortgage rates.

At the time, the governor's lawyers insisted she has not committed mortgage fraud and say press reports related to the matter have misrepresented information.