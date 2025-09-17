Democratic states defy Kennedy Jr. and launch their own vaccination guidelines

Published by Sabrina Martin 17 de septiembre, 2025

Four Democratic-controlled states - California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii - announced seasonal vaccine recommendations of their own on Wednesday, in open opposition to guidelines pushed at the federal level by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

A stance contrary to the Trump Administration

Under the name West Coast Health Alliance, state officials urged everyone six months and older to get a flu shot this fall. They also recommended the covid -19 vaccine for pregnant women, infants and adults in contact with vulnerable populations, as well as the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine for newborns and older adults.

The state guidelines differ from current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) under Kennedy Jr., which no longer suggest a covid-19 vaccination routinely for healthy pregnant women or young children without risk factors.

Clash with federal authorities

The announcement coincides with a key week: the new Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, reorganized this summer by Kennedy after ousting all of its previous members, will evaluate possible changes to several vaccines, including covid-19, hepatitis B and measles.

On the same day, Susan Monarez, former CDC director testified before the Senate that she was fired for refusing to support Kennedy's proposals, testimony that evidenced the tension between the new federal leadership and traditional health agencies.