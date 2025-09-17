Susan Monarez testifies about her firing as CDC director before the Senate
In her testimony, Monarez noted that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. required her to comply with two demands that she found unacceptable.
Susan Monarez, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), testified before U.S. senators about the circumstances surrounding her firing in August, just weeks after taking office.
In her statement, Monarez noted that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. demanded that she comply with two demands she found unacceptable.
According to Monarez, on Aug. 25, Kennedy ordered her to approve all recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) "regardless of the scientific evidence."
Politics
US stops recommending COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children and pregnant women
Agustina Blanco
She further claimed that Kennedy instructed her to fire career officials responsible for vaccine policy without just cause. Monarez also related that Kennedy described CDC staff as "horrible people" and called the institution "corrupt."
For her part, Kennedy justified Monarez's firing in early September, claiming that when he asked her if she could be trusted, she replied, "No."
Politics
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces Democratic questioning at Senate hearing
Agustina Blanco
At the hearing, former CDC Chief Medical Officer Debra Houry testified alongside Monarez and expressed concern about the impact of declining vaccine uptake, an issue that has generated debate in the context of policies pushed by the current leadership.
Rand Paul lashes out at Monarez
Paul also criticized Monarez's reluctance to fire officials who support COVID-19 vaccination starting at six months, suggesting that this was a key factor in her dismissal. Monarez countered that this characterization was not "commensurate" with her experience.
The senator further questioned the administration of the hepatitis B vaccine to newborns of uninfected mothers, arguing that infant vaccination schedules need to change. Paul insisted that the onus is on Monarez and CDC officials to scientifically justify COVID-19 vaccination in six-month-old infants and hepatitis B vaccination in newborns. Monarez expressed agreement to evaluate the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), but reiterated that she would not commit to approving them without scientific evidence, to which Paul responded, "Not true."