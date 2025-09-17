Susan Monarez testifies about her firing as CDC director before the Senate

Published by Agustina Blanco 17 de septiembre, 2025

Susan Monarez, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), testified before U.S. senators about the circumstances surrounding her firing in August, just weeks after taking office.

In her statement, Monarez noted that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. demanded that she comply with two demands she found unacceptable.

According to Monarez, on Aug. 25, Kennedy ordered her to approve all recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) "regardless of the scientific evidence."

She further claimed that Kennedy instructed her to fire career officials responsible for vaccine policy without just cause. Monarez also related that Kennedy described CDC staff as "horrible people" and called the institution "corrupt."

For her part, Kennedy justified Monarez's firing in early September, claiming that when he asked her if she could be trusted, she replied, "No."

At the hearing, former CDC Chief Medical Officer Debra Houry testified alongside Monarez and expressed concern about the impact of declining vaccine uptake, an issue that has generated debate in the context of policies pushed by the current leadership.