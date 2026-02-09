The Seahawks crush the Patriots to win their second Super Bowl

Published by Víctor Mendoza 8 de febrero, 2026

The Seattle Seahawks steamrolled the New England Patriots 29-13 on Sunday to be crowned NFL Super Bowl champions for the first time since 2014.

Seattle, which came into the game in Santa Clara, California, as the favorite, imposed its will with the best defense in the championship, preventing the Patriots from winning their first Super Bowl since Tom Brady's departure in 2020.

An unexpected finalist, New England had a nightmarish night as it vied for a seventh NFL title that would have broken its tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the winningest franchise.

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers broke the Super Bowl record with five field goals while Andy Borregales, the first Venezuelan to play in an NFL final, kicked the extra point for the Patriots' first touchdown when they were already down 19-0.

Drake Maye, the young Patriots quarterback, threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns but also committed two costly interceptions in front of the legendary Brady, the leader of New England's six Super Bowl-winning teams between 2002 and 2019.

At 23 years old, the talented Maye aspired to be the youngest quarterback to win the title, but the glory went to 28-year-old Sam Darnold, who settled all the outstanding scores of a career in which he was constantly underestimated.

The quarterback, who played for four teams before settling in Seattle, recorded 202 passing yards and one touchdown.

The victory was also sweet revenge for the Seahawks after their loss to Brady's Patriots in the 2015 Super Bowl.

