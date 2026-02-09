Knicks beat Celtics to take over second place in the East

Published by Israel Duro 9 de febrero, 2026

The New York Knicks rolled over the Boston Celtics by 111-89 to snatch second place in the NBA's Eastern Conference. Another star of the night was veteran Kawhi Leonard, who poured in a career-high 41 points in the Los Angeles Clippers victory.

With 31 points and eight assists from star man Jalen Brunson, the Knicks were far superior to the Celtics at TD Garden in Boston to climb into second place in the East. Both teams now have the same record of 34 wins and 19 losses, far behind the conference leaders, the Detroit Pistons, who have a 38-13 mark.

Puerto Rican José Alvarado, who fulfilled his dream of defending the New York team, made his debut for the Knicks. The 27-year-old Puerto Rican came to the Knicks from the New Orleans Pelicans in midweek.

"We're just trying to win games," Alvarado, who contributed 12 points in 25 minutes on the court, said in remarks picked up by AFP. "Everyone has welcomed me with open arms. Being on a team that is fighting for the championship is something special."

Jaylen Brown scored 26 points for the Celtics, while Baylor Scheierman set a new personal best with 13 rebounds.

Spectacular Leonard

In the day's finale, Kawhi Leonard scored 41 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 115-96 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis. Leonard, a two-time NBA champion, took a starring role with 30 shots to reach his third 40-point game this season.

"I was just aggressive," Leonard stressed. "My teammates trust me and every time I touch the ball I try to help the team." With the win, the Clippers move up to ninth place in the Western Conference with a 25-27 record.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, are sixth in the West with 32 wins and 22 losses.

Miami 'fries' the Wizards

Miami Heat defeated the Washington Wizards 132-101 with a brilliant performance by rookie Kasparas Jakucionis, who scored 22 points, with six assists and three rebounds. Jakucionis, 19, a former Real Madrid star, set a new personal best in points.

"I always try to give my best effort," the Lithuanian player commented. "On offense I try to take advantage of opportunities and control what I can."

Bam Adebayo also contributed 22 points for the Heat, while promising youngster Kel'el Ware completed a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Barnes leads Raptors

The Toronto Raptors added their second straight win with a 122-104 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Scottie Barnes led the way for the Canadians with a monumental double-double of 25 points and 14 rebounds.

Barnes, 24, reached the 14-rebound mark for the third time this season. "We delivered on what the game needed," he said. "We needed to get some blocks and take advantage in transition."

Toronto improves its record to 32-22 and closes in on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fight for fourth place in the East. Meanwhile, the Pacers suffered their fourth straight loss and have won just three of their 25 road games.