ANALYSIS
Obama insinuates that Trump is guilty of violence in the country after the murder of Charlie Kirk: 'Extreme Views Were Not in My White House'
The Democrat, however, has promoted radical left-wing movements like Occupy Wall Street or Black Lives Matter, which subsequently caused chaos across the country.
Former President Barack Obama assured that the country is facing a political crisis after the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. In addition, he added that -in his opinion- the current administration is pushing positions that he labeled as extremist.
"When I hear not just our current president, but his aides, who have a history of calling political opponents ‘vermin’, enemies who need to be ‘targeted,’ that speaks to a broader problem that we have right now and something that we’re going to have to grapple with, all of us," Obama said in an on-stage interview by Steve Scully at the Jefferson Educational Society in Erie, Pennsylvania.
"I will say that those extreme views were not in my White House. I wasn’t embracing them. I wasn’t empowering them. I wasn’t putting the weight of the United States government behind extremist views. And that…when we have the weight of the United States government behind extremist views, we’ve got a problem," Obama added.
Moreover, the Democrat maintained that - despite the fact that he did not know Kirk - he believes the conservative activist's ideas were "wrong."
"Obviously I didn’t know Charlie Kirk. I was generally aware of some of his ideas. I think those ideas were wrong, but that doesn’t negate the fact that what happened was a tragedy and that I mourn for him and his family," Obama stressed.
In addition, Obama expressed that the president's role is to unify:
"I think George W. Bush believed that. I believe that people who I ran against — I know John McCain believed it. I know Mitt Romney believed it. What I’m describing. Is not a Democratic value or Republican value. It is an American value. And I think at moments like this, when tensions are high, then part of the job of the president is to pull people together."
Obama and the radical left
Obama also supported the radical Black Lives Matter movement, which would later cause chaos across the country.