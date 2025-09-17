Obama insinuates that Trump is guilty of violence in the country after the murder of Charlie Kirk: 'Extreme Views Were Not in My White House'

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de septiembre, 2025

Former President Barack Obama assured that the country is facing a political crisis after the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. In addition, he added that -in his opinion- the current administration is pushing positions that he labeled as extremist.

"When I hear not just our current president, but his aides, who have a history of calling political opponents ‘vermin’, enemies who need to be ‘targeted,’ that speaks to a broader problem that we have right now and something that we’re going to have to grapple with, all of us," Obama said in an on-stage interview by Steve Scully at the Jefferson Educational Society in Erie, Pennsylvania.

"I will say that those extreme views were not in my White House. I wasn’t embracing them. I wasn’t empowering them. I wasn’t putting the weight of the United States government behind extremist views. And that…when we have the weight of the United States government behind extremist views, we’ve got a problem," Obama added.

Moreover, the Democrat maintained that - despite the fact that he did not know Kirk - he believes the conservative activist's ideas were "wrong."

"Obviously I didn’t know Charlie Kirk. I was generally aware of some of his ideas. I think those ideas were wrong, but that doesn’t negate the fact that what happened was a tragedy and that I mourn for him and his family," Obama stressed.

In addition, Obama expressed that the president's role is to unify:

"I think George W. Bush believed that. I believe that people who I ran against — I know John McCain believed it. I know Mitt Romney believed it. What I’m describing. Is not a Democratic value or Republican value. It is an American value. And I think at moments like this, when tensions are high, then part of the job of the president is to pull people together."