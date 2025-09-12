Ilhan Omar joins chorus of Democrats spewing hate against Charlie Kirk in wake of his murder

Published by Israel Duro 12 de septiembre, 2025

Democratic representative and member of 'The Squad' Ilhan Omar has once again displayed her radicalism and intolerance in the face of political adversary by joining the chorus of Blue Party leaders who have charged at Charlie Kirk following his murder. The Somali-born congresswoman claimed that the influencer's "hateful rhetoric" has been on record for decades.

During an interview with Zeteo, the representative noted that "there are a lot of people who are talking about him [Kirk] just wanting to have a civilized debate. These people are full of m****a and it is important that we denounce them as we feel anger and sadness."

Omar stressed that Kirk "downplayed George Floyd and opposed Juneteenth" in order to portray him as an intolerant racist. "There’s nothing more f****d up than pretending that his words and actions haven’t been recorded and have existed for about a decade now." She also accused the murdered influencer of flooding social media with "hateful rhetoric."

Omar played the victim after the reactions to her words

Following the reactions to these words, Omar uploaded a post to her Twitter account in which, without apologizing, she claimed to be a victim of right-wing hate because she did not defend Kirk's murder and that "it breaks my heart what happened to his wife and children. I do not wish violence on anyone. My faith teaches me the power of peace, empathy and compassion."

"The accounts of the right trying to spin a false story when I condemned his murder on multiple occasions is fitting for their agenda of villainizing the left to hide the fact that Donald Trump stirs up hatred on a daily basis."

Pritzker, first Democratic leader to accuse Trump of violence Illiniois governor, Democrat JB Pritzker, was the one who opened fire against President Trump after the former's assassination, accusing him of fomenting violence with his speeches.



"Unfortunately, political violence has flared up in this country. I think there are people who are fomenting it in this country, I think the president's rhetoric often foments it, we've seen the rioters on Jan. 6 who have clearly started a new era of political violence."



"A lot of good people died today. Charlie Kirk was not one of them."

In addition to Omar herself and Pritzker, other lesser Democratic officials charged the victim with the body still warm, For example, Michael Kilbane, president of Fairview Park, Ohio, City Council, posted on Facebook, "A lot of good people died today. Charlie Kirk was not one of them."

For his part, Senator Mark Kelly pointed to "political violence on both sides" as the origin of these actions:

"Political violence is never the answer. It divides us. But also, I have to say it, political rhetoric, on both sides, often gets out of hand and incites people to do things like this. We need to reflect on our words and the consequences of them, you know, from both sides of the political spectrum."