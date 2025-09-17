ICE receives more than 150,000 requests to join its security forces

Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de septiembre, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Tuesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has received more than 150,000 applications from people wishing to join the service to help detain and remove from the streets all those criminals who have entered the country illegally.

"ICE has received more than 150,000 applications from patriotic Americans who wish to defend the homeland by removing the worst illegal alien criminals from the United States," said Secretary Kristi Noem at X.

"We have already issued more than 18,000 tentative job offers. Americans are answering their country's call to serve and helping to remove murderers, pedophiles, rapists, terrorists and gang members from our country," it added.

The DHS website describes the excellent incentive package and is generally entitled to the following benefits: