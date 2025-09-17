Trump announces Republicans will hold a pre-midterm convention next year

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 16 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Republicans will host a convention ahead of the midterm elections aimed at showcasing his administration's accomplishments and mobilizing his voter base.

"The Republicans are going to do a Midterm Convention in order to show the great things we have done since the Presidential Election of 2024. Time and place to be determined. Stay tuned, it will be quite the Event, and very exciting!" the president wrote on his social network, Truth.

The move comes at a key moment, with the Republican Party looking to consolidate its slim majority in the House of Representatives after a series of moves to redraw congressional districts in key states like Texas, sparking a gerrymandering war with Democrats across the country.

From the Republican National Committee, no further details about the convention were released, although a spokesman acknowledged to NBC News that President Trump is consistently coming up with "bold" ideas "to energize our Party and keep us on the path to victory."

Democrats, for their part, did not rule out the idea of holding their own convention.

"To showcase our tremendous candidates running up and down the ballot and harness the amazing grassroots energy we're already seeing, several options are on the table for next year, including hosting a midterm convention," Abhi Rahman, a spokeswoman for the Democratic National Committee, said in a statement.

Various electoral experts and political strategists considered that, beyond its format, the convening of conventions will function as a strategic tool to set the political agenda of each party before the electoral process and to consolidate narrative and candidates in key districts that will define the majority in the House.