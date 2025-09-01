Illinois Democratic governor opposes redistricting in his state for now

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 31 de agosto, 2025

Illinois' Democratic governor, JB Pritzker, said in an interview Sunday with CBSthat he was openly opposed to being part of any effort to materialize redistricting in his state ahead of next year's legislative elections. During the interview, Pritzker said he was against more states across the country attempting to redraw their maps in the middle of the decade. However, the governor noted that the Democratic Party should consider different alternatives to run if other Republican states continue this practice.

Asked if there was "any chance Illinois redraws its congressional lines before next year’s midterm elections," Pritzker responded that "That’s not something that I want to do. It’s not something that any of us want to do." However, the governor explained that "if Donald Trump Donald Trump is going to force his will on the American people by going to his MAGA allies in various states and having them redraw in the middle of a decade — when you’re supposed to be doing it right after a census, with a year ending in one, not a year ending in five. If he’s going to do that all over the country, I think all of us have to think about what it is that we can do to counter that."

Elsewhere in the interview, the governor commented that, while it was possible to redraw the congressional maps in his state to favor Democrats, he asserted that he preferred "it to stop here." Similarly, Pritzker explained on CBS that "yeah, it is possible to have more Democratic districts in the state of Illinois, and we could do it. Like I said, it’s not something that I want to do, and I’d like it to stop here. I know Texas is now signing this map into law. … And we’re now going to see it in California, probably. I hope that it ends there. It ought to end there. And we ought to, you know, get a census done in 2030 and a new map done in 2031."