Cheers and patriotic chants marked Trump's attendance at Yankee Stadium

Published by Sabrina Martin 11 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump was greeted with a remarkable standing ovation Thursday night at Yankee Stadium during the playing of the national anthem in New York's pregame. The attendance coincided with the commemoration of the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, lending a solemn setting to the day.

Welcome at the stadium

Trump arrived in the city shortly after 6 p.m. and appeared in his suite in the third-base area before the start of the game. Chants of "USA" echoed loudly in the stands before and after the anthem, in an atmosphere mostly favorable toward the president. There was even a brief offensive chant against Joe Biden heard in the crowd.

Meeting with the players

Prior to the start of the game, Trump entered the Yankees' locker room, where he greeted the team and held more extended talks with the likes of Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe. In his first at-bat after that game, Judge hit a solo home run at 110 mph, a detail that did not go unnoticed by those in attendance.

In the company of executives

During the game, Trump shared a suite alongside Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner and club president Randy Levine. His visit to New York came hours after participating in the official ceremony at the Pentagon for the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.